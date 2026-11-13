The Drawbacks Of Using USB-C Cables To Connect To A Display

USB-C is a great technology that promises a cleaner desk: one type of cable for your monitor, peripherals, and laptop charging. There are some downsides, however, including confusing host port and cable feature compatibility (since not all USB-C ports or cables support video output); shared bandwidth limitations that can reduce USB hub speeds, screen resolution, or refresh rates; and occasional power delivery handshake or connection instability.

Not all USB-C cables are the same, and not all cables are suitable for connecting your display to your PC or laptop. A cable meant to charge up your device may not be suitable for video. Even a high-wattage charging cable may not support video: Apple's USB-C Charge Cable, for instance, supports up to 240W charging, but doesn't support video output.

Alternate Mode lets a USB-C connection carry video signals (such as DisplayPort or HDMI) by repurposing some of its high-speed data lanes. However, to take advantage of USB-C Alternate Mode, you need a device with a USB-C port that explicitly supports it, a video-capable USB-C cable, and a display with a compatible USB-C video input (or at least an appropriate adapter). Every component also needs to support your intended resolution and refresh rate.