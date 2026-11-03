Not Michelin, Not Continental: This All-Season Tire Took First Place In A 2026 Tire Test

For a lot of drivers around the world, the all-season tire is the default choice for their vehicle, and likewise, one of the most common tires you'll find installed as factory equipment on new cars. Though not without their drawbacks, the versatility and year-round performance of all-season tires are their big selling points, and the segment is an extremely competitive one for tire makers.

As the name implies, a good all-season tire needs to excel in several different areas, including on dry pavement, wet pavement, and in the snow. Tyre Reviews recently shared the results of a comprehensive Auto Bild comparison test of 15 different European market all-season tires, and for some people, the winner might be surprising. While the test included the latest all-season offerings from Michelin, Continental, and Bridgestone, and other big names, it was a Goodyear tire that finished on top.

The winning tire was the new Goodyear Vector All Season 4, which beat out some of the top all-season tires in the industry thanks to its well-rounded scores that include excellent grip in snowy conditions, great stability in the wet, and fantastic performance on a dry handling course. Let's take a closer look at the Vector All Season 4 and see which tire models it beat out.