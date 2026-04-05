This State Has The Largest Goodyear Tire Plant In All Of North America

After announcing plans for a four-year, $320 million expansion, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company plant in Lawton, Oklahoma is officially the company's largest. The Oklahoma site was already a major production hub for the company and its various brands, but this renovation increases capacity by nearly 30% and adds 10 million units annually. That comes out to nearly 120,000 tires per day, which is more than any other plant throughout Goodyear's global operations.

The investment comes as part of Goodyear's broader strategy to scale production of higher-margin, larger rim-diameter tires, used for electric cars. It's what the current market demands, and this bigger, better Lawton plant plays a major role in the effort to meet it. A $1 million loan from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority has also been approved to support the project's financing as work takes place over the next several years. Goodyear officials see the investment as a long-term commitment to both innovation and the local workforce.