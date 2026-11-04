Not Body-On-Frame, Not A Conventional Unibody: The Ford Fathom Is Something Else Entirely
For truck enthusiasts, there's nothing like the anticipation of a brand new model. That's surely the case for the Ford Fathom, a new midsize electric truck that you won't be able to buy until 2027. Ford has released some important specifications about the pickup online, and one of those specs involves the Fathom's actual construction. That's because the automaker is using two enormous aluminum structures called unicastings in order to form the bulk of the truck's body.
This new setup is known as the Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform and it's a different approach compared to using the body-on-frame or conventional unibody design. The UEV system consists of one casting to form the front part of the Fathom, while the other one handles the rear. This is definitely not a traditional arrangement, and perhaps not what some drivers would expect, but the design is intentional. According to Ford, the two castings eliminate the need for 146 other structural components.
In addition to being a completely different kind of design, the UEV system doesn't just fit into Ford's conventional assembly process. Instead of using the single production line from start to finish, Ford's Universal EV Production System uses three parallel operations for the manufacturing to take place. This allows for the Fathom's front, rear, battery, and interior to be assembled at the same time. As the sections come together, production of the Fathom becomes more efficient.
How Ford builds the Fathom's unique structure
The process to manufacture the two unicastings for Ford's new UEV system takes place in the automaker's Shelbyville Technical Center in Kentucky. It begins by heating aluminum to a liquid state, then the company uses specialized machinery to form the aluminum into the required shapes. Ford then uses a combination of internal imaging, precise measurements, and lab tests to evaluate the strength and composition of the aluminum.
According to Ford, more than 5,000 of the finished unicastings have come out of the automaker's facility so far. The company is currently using those components in the development of its Fathom pickup, with Ford leaving the door open for future maintenance with its new design. That way repairs may be a bit easier to handle down the road.
In addition to its unique body construction, the Fathom will also bring several technology features to Ford's current electric truck lineup. The Fathom's battery, for example, can actually be used to help provide electricity to a home, meaning owners could utilize the Fathom's battery as a power backup during an emergency outage. Inside the truck, Ford is also adding a touchscreen with smartphone integration, along with its own BlueCruise capability. All told, the base model of the brand new Ford Fathom is a bargain, with a starting MSRP of $28,350.