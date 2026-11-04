Not Body-On-Frame, Not A Conventional Unibody: The Ford Fathom Is Something Else Entirely

For truck enthusiasts, there's nothing like the anticipation of a brand new model. That's surely the case for the Ford Fathom, a new midsize electric truck that you won't be able to buy until 2027. Ford has released some important specifications about the pickup online, and one of those specs involves the Fathom's actual construction. That's because the automaker is using two enormous aluminum structures called unicastings in order to form the bulk of the truck's body.

This new setup is known as the Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform and it's a different approach compared to using the body-on-frame or conventional unibody design. The UEV system consists of one casting to form the front part of the Fathom, while the other one handles the rear. This is definitely not a traditional arrangement, and perhaps not what some drivers would expect, but the design is intentional. According to Ford, the two castings eliminate the need for 146 other structural components.

In addition to being a completely different kind of design, the UEV system doesn't just fit into Ford's conventional assembly process. Instead of using the single production line from start to finish, Ford's Universal EV Production System uses three parallel operations for the manufacturing to take place. This allows for the Fathom's front, rear, battery, and interior to be assembled at the same time. As the sections come together, production of the Fathom becomes more efficient.