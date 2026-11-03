New Naval Missiles Prove Their Power By Helping Send A Frigate To The Sea Floor

The United States Navy (USN) uses a lot of different types of rockets and missiles, and when it comes time to test the efficacy of these weapons, it has a fun way of doing so. The USN often conducts a special type of exercise called a SINKEX, and as the name implies, it's an exercise that involves sinking a ship. Instead of going out and finding an enemy vessel somewhere in the world, the USN typically destroys one of its own decommissioned vessels.

While the USN wasn't principally involved, that's precisely what occurred in October 2026's SINKEX in the northern Cretan Sea. The missile in question is the Spike NLOS, a new missile developed by Lockheed Martin that is a multi-platform-capable, organic long-range precision strike munition. Another missile in the family, the Spike ER, was also tested. The exercise occurred on October 21, 2026, in the wider maritime area of the northern Cretan Sea, and it involved allied ships from both the Greek and Israeli navies.

The Spike NLOS missiles were fired from a Machitis-class patrol vessel and a Mk. V Special Operations Craft (SOC), demonstrating the missile's efficacy when deployed from relatively small vessels. Instead of a U.S. Navy ship, the Hellenic Navy's Elli-class frigate Bouboulina (F463) served as the target for both missiles. Alongside the two missiles, a coordinated strike involving an AEG SUT 264 torpedo, which was fired from a Hellenic Navy Papanikolis-class submarine, also struck and sank the target ship, which was initially commissioned in 1983 as the final member of its class.