Brock Heger Made Taming This $200k Polaris RZR Race Car Look Easy

We transition into the open desert and here is where the Factory Boost shines. Sure, it's bigger than the consumer Boost, but it's still small by desert race car standards. Heger can thread the needle between two big creosote bushes and then turn on a dime to avoid a big rock in the wash. I'm no fan of continuously variable transmissions, but it's the right application here, ensuring that the power is always at the ready.

If I hit the ruts and whoops in Buddy the Off Road Miata as fast as Heger is hitting them in this Factory car, I'd be broken in the first five minutes. Racing Buddy feels like a six hour car crash. But this thing just takes it. There is more than enough travel to soak up the rough stuff and the bigger tires literally don't care about anything. I'm continuously tightening my core (and other parts of my anatomy), preparing for a big hit, but they never come.

Emme Hall/SlashGear

That's when I look over at Heger and notice that his right hand is casually resting on his thigh. Every once in a while it joins the left hand on the steering wheel, but most of the time he is driving one-handed. And still, this is one of the smoothest rides I've ever had. Heger seems to be one with the car. Every input is smooth, every decision confident. He's only done this hot lap one other time, yet it seems like he's known each twist and turn for years.