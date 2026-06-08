Trust An Off-Road Expert: That $22,000 Side-By-Side Is Just The Start To Being Trail-Ready

Next you'll need to, pardon my French, prep your $#1t. The last thing you want to happen when you're out enjoying a day on the trail is a mechanical failure. The most common problem you'll have is a flat tire. The Maverick doesn't come with a spare so you'll need to purchase your own, and you'll also need a way to strap it to the vehicle.

You can buy the tire itself from Can-Am but, strangely, not the wheel, so you're on your own there. Regardless, I'd recommend buying at least two spares. If you use your spare on Saturday you don't want to ride on Sunday without one. You'll also need a breaker bar, the correct size socket for the lug nuts, and a jack. I recommend checking out Pro Eagle jacks. They can be a bit spendy but they are optimized for off-road applications.

Remember you'll also need a way to fix your jack to the side-by-side. You don't want a heavy jack bouncing around anywhere. Roll bar mounts are readily available on Amazon. Be sure to do a test run of your tire equipment in your driveway before you head out. You never know what little quirk you might find that requires a special tool.

Speaking of, you'll also need a good tool kit. Can-Am sells a set of pre-selected tools, but you might already have them in your personal tool collection. You should know how to swap the belt for the continuously variable transmission as, aside from flat tires, this is one of the most common failure points on these things. Don't forget to strap your tool kit down. The passenger footwell is a good place.

Even if you never plan to drive at night, you should still look for some auxiliary lights. At the very least get a rear-facing amber light so others can see you in the dust. If you don't want to buy the Can-Am products, aftermarket lighting options are at Rigid Industries and Baja Designs among others. It's also a good idea to get some lighted buggy whips. In fact, these tall lighting poles are mandatory in many places. Check out Buggy Whips for a robust selection. Remember, lights are to see and be seen.