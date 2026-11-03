Home Depot Is Starting Black Friday Early With Ryobi Tool Deals

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Holiday season is just around the corner, but Home Depot is kicking things off a little early with its latest batch of deals. The retailer is offering big savings on a range of major tool brands, including Ryobi. Some of Ryobi's tools are already no-brainers at their retail price, but with the holiday savings, they look even more appealing.

Anyone looking to stock up on multiple Ryobi tools this holiday season won't want to overlook Home Depot's deals on combo kits, which are available with reductions of more than 30% off the regular price. The Ryobi 18V One+ 6-tool combo kit is reduced to $199, down from $299, while its 2-tool kit with a drill/driver and impact driver is down to $99 from $149. Both kits come with two batteries and a charger, making them a good starting point for anyone who's new to Ryobi's 18V line.

One of the deepest discounts available is Ryobi's USB Lithium project kit, which sees a 61% drop from its usual retail price. It's available for $99 and includes four tools plus a pair of batteries and a long list of accessories. There are also plenty of standalone tools available at discounted prices, including drills, saws, and nailers, among many others.