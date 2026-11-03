Home Depot Is Starting Black Friday Early With Ryobi Tool Deals
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Holiday season is just around the corner, but Home Depot is kicking things off a little early with its latest batch of deals. The retailer is offering big savings on a range of major tool brands, including Ryobi. Some of Ryobi's tools are already no-brainers at their retail price, but with the holiday savings, they look even more appealing.
Anyone looking to stock up on multiple Ryobi tools this holiday season won't want to overlook Home Depot's deals on combo kits, which are available with reductions of more than 30% off the regular price. The Ryobi 18V One+ 6-tool combo kit is reduced to $199, down from $299, while its 2-tool kit with a drill/driver and impact driver is down to $99 from $149. Both kits come with two batteries and a charger, making them a good starting point for anyone who's new to Ryobi's 18V line.
One of the deepest discounts available is Ryobi's USB Lithium project kit, which sees a 61% drop from its usual retail price. It's available for $99 and includes four tools plus a pair of batteries and a long list of accessories. There are also plenty of standalone tools available at discounted prices, including drills, saws, and nailers, among many others.
Home Depot is also giving away free Ryobi gifts this holiday season
In addition to the array of discounts on offer, Home Depot is also giving away free gifts with certain purchases as part of its holiday Ryobi deals. Products that qualify for free gifts include a 350 CFM leaf blower kit, a cordless stick vacuum kit, and an 18V One+ battery starter kit. Buyers who purchase any one of these promotional products can choose a free gift, which can be either a tool or a battery. Popular tools like Ryobi's workshop blower and its reciprocating saw are available to pick from as gifts, while stocks last.
Also included in the free gift giveaway is a Ryobi oscillating multi-tool, which is one of those tools that might end up proving more useful than you think. If you're an oscillating tool beginner and don't want to fork out extra cash for a tool you might not use, Home Depot's deals give you the chance to try one out for no extra cost. Even if you're not shopping for new Ryobi tools, there are still plenty of savings to be had in the brand's power tool accessories range. Having the right accessories can make your Ryobi tools that much more useful, and Home Depot currently offers savings of up to 50% on select accessories.