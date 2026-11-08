Pixel Watch 5 Vs Fitbit Edge: Which Google Wearable Should You Buy?

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I've enjoyed wearing the new Fitbit Air for a few months. It's a great screenless fitness tracker that quietly monitors my health without bothering me with notifications. Best of all, I don't have to charge it every day. But I still miss my smartwatch. It has a screen to start workouts quickly and to check important messages. So, when Google announced the new Fitbit Edge, it seemed like the best of both worlds. It has the same health-tracking experience as the Air, but adds a small display to check the time, start workouts, and view notifications.

But it's not easy to tell if you should buy the Fitbit Edge for $179.99 or spend the full $399.99 on the Pixel Watch 5. After all, there's little reason to spend an extra couple hundred dollars on features you might never use. That said, we've reviewed both the Fitbit Edge and the Pixel Watch 5, and things get interesting quickly. For example, the Fitbit Edge's claimed seven-day battery life only applies with the always-on display (AOD) turned off. Enable it, and battery life drops to around two days, which isn't far off the 36 hours (also with AOD on) we got from the Pixel Watch 5. Here's how the rest stacks up.