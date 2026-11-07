Is Google Nest More Secure Than Ring Video Doorbells?

Video doorbells play an important role in modern home security, allowing homeowners to monitor whoever is at the front door while they're away. Among the major doorbell brands, Google Nest and Amazon's Ring are among the most popular, with both companies offering robust security devices. You may be wondering which brand is the better choice for protecting homes? Well, the answer might surprise you: it's Ring and it's because of the type of encryption the company uses.

Both companies utilize strong encryption software for videos recorded through the doorbells. That means external bad actors won't be able to access or hack into your footage. However, Google utilizes 128-bit AES encryption with TLS/SSL (Transport Layer Security/Secure Sockets Layer) for its doorbells, while Ring uses E2EE (end-to-end encryption). Without getting too deep into the weeds, what you need to know about these standards is how they encrypt data.

E2EE, by its very nature, encrypts data on devices before sending it out to an endpoint. No one, not even Ring itself, can access encrypted files — only you. Keep in mind that E2EE is optional. You will need to set up the feature within the Ring app. Additionally, Ring recently implemented TAKE (Throw Away the Keys Encryption), which utilizes "rotating encryption keys" to protect your recordings. The company takes those access keys to process your video for certain support features. According to the official white paper, Ring deletes its keys, leaving only you and other trusted users with access. Conversely, Google's TLS/SSL protocol encrypts data between your device and its servers. This means Google has access to your data, which it uses to improve its services, according to the official Nest Help page.