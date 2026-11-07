5 Third-Party Tools That Work With DeWalt 20V Batteries
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DeWalt typically has a good reputation, and it's clear to see why. It builds durable tools that are meant for heavy-duty use, used by everyone from commercial contractors to DIY weekend warriors. Its extensive line of battery ecosystems, including the 20V line, the 12V MaX line, and the FLEXVOLT, means that buyers can use the same battery across an entire line of tools.
DeWalt products are made in several countries and are sold at official retailers like Home Depot, Tractor Supply, and Lowe's, but it is not considered a budget brand. If some DeWalt power tools are out of your price range, you want to expand the flexibility of the DeWalt batteries you already own, or you need a specialized tool that DeWalt doesn't sell, you may explore other options. While DeWalt batteries aren't universally compatible with other brands, you can find third-party tools that use DeWalt batteries, including its popular 20V battery line. This system offers a range of batteries with different amp-hour (Ah) capacities. Buyers looking at third-party devices should note that the tools may not include a battery, so you will need to buy one separately if you don't already own a DeWalt 20V battery. Although they lack brand-name backing, these five tools have earned strong customer ratings on Amazon.
Cordless mini chainsaw
This cordless mini chainsaw from a company called DEJUNPIOOL is sold on Amazon for $59.99, about $40 less than DeWalt's mini chainsaw. It doesn't come with a battery or charger, but it's compatible with several DeWalt 20V batteries. This is not a full-size chainsaw, but a smaller tool that weighs less than three pounds and has an eight-inch chain.
This chainsaw has a brushless motor and an auto-oiling system that requires little maintenance. It also has an anti-slip handle, a safety lock, and a splash guard. It comes with two chain sizes for versatility: two 6-inch chains and two 8-inch chains. Users can install and replace the chain without tools, and the chainsaw has an automatic tensioning device. To adjust the chain tension, you simply turn a rotary switch. A mini chainsaw is a good choice for lightweight jobs, such as pruning, trimming, and small DIY home projects.
The tool is compatible with several DeWalt batteries, including the DCB203 2 Ah, DCB204 4Ah, DCB205 5 Ah, and DCB206 6 Ah. Your estimated runtime will depend on which battery you use. The chainsaw's display screen will show how much battery life is left as you work. You can pick up compatible batteries at official DeWalt retailers like Home Depot.
Givilo cordless hedge trimmer
Currently priced at around $67, the cordless hedge trimmer made by Givilo is sold as a tool only and can be used with DeWalt 20V MAX batteries. The handheld trimmer weighs only five pounds, without a battery, and has 20.4-inch dual-action blades. The handle rotates 180 degrees, making it simple to switch between horizontal and vertical trimming. It also has an ergonomic grip for better control and comfort. A built-in oil reservoir automatically lubricates the blade while the trimmer is in use, and an overload protection system protects the motor.
The dual-action blades help to reduce vibration, and a blade tip protector stops the blade from hitting hard surfaces like your expensive perimeter fencing. It has a brushless motor and a cutting speed of 2,600 strokes per minute (SPM), and it can cut branches up to ⅔-inches thick. A safety switch stops users from accidentally activating the trimmer, and there are also guards to protect users from flying debris. The trimmer comes with a blade cover for safe storage.
Anblivabl 6000 lumen 40W LED work light
The Anblivabl LED work lights come in packs of two and are available in both small and medium sizes. The 40-watt small lights have 15 high-intensity LED beads putting out 6,000 lumens, while the medium 78-watt lights have 35 LED beads that provide 10,000 lumens. The pack of small lights is $24.99, and the medium lights are $39.99. Both are compatible with DeWalt 20V batteries, which are not provided.
These cordless lights have a 4.2-star rating from reviewers and can be used in your garage, workshop, jobsite, or any outdoor activity that requires clear visibility. Users note that they are made of plastic and aren't industrial-grade, but they're sturdy for the price. They are also waterproof and dustproof. Without a battery, the small lights weigh 1 pound each, while the medium lights weigh about 1.4 pounds. Both sizes have built-in voltage protection, and the medium lights offer both high- and low-light settings. The larger lights also have two built-in USB-A ports that allow users to charge phones or other devices and tools, serving as an emergency power bank.
The work lights have a handle for easy carrying and hanging, and you can also adjust the angle to shine light exactly where you need it. Amazon offers a 30-day return guarantee for both sizes.
ADOTOCAM cordless brad nailer
Compatible with the DeWalt 20V MAX battery system, this cordless brad nailer from ADOTOCAM can be used to drive a range of 18-gauge brad nails and ¼-inch 18-gauge crown staples, making it a solid choice for trim work, home DIY projects, and other jobs. The tool has a high-efficiency motor providing an impact rate of 30 times per minute, and the quick-loading magazine can hold up to 100 brad nails. Users can adjust the torque without tools to match different materials and tasks.
The cordless brad nailer has an ergonomic design that should help reduce user fatigue on longer projects. For safety and to prevent accidents, you can only shoot nails or staples when the safety nose pin is fully pressed against a work surface. A depth-adjustment button on the top of the tool allows the user to easily adjust the nail depth. The nailer also has a built-in LED light for when you're working in dimly lit spaces, and a belt hook for easy portability. Without a battery, which is not included, the nailer weighs a little over five pounds. Reviewers mostly report that this is a good choice for a budget nailer. It is currently priced at $79.99.
TRONYAN cordless vacuum cleaner
Every car owner should own a cordless vacuum cleaner, but it's also a useful tool to clean hard-to-reach corners, pet hair and other pet debris, and awkward spaces like windowsills and kitchen drawers. This option from TRONYAN is compatible with DeWalt's battery system and has a 93-watt high-power motor. It's well-priced at $42.99 and has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon.
This vacuum looks like a simple handheld option, but it comes with an extension rod and three different heads, allowing buyers to also use it like a stick vacuum on carpet or hardwood floors. The detachable container makes it easy to dump the debris, and your purchase also includes two reusable filters so that you can keep one clean and ready for use when the other is dirty. The vacuum weighs about 3.5 pounds with a battery. Reviewers report that a DeWalt 2.0 Ah battery gives you about an hour of continuous use. It gets mixed reviews for suction power, but most buyers find that it's a good buy for the money.