Will A Mini Chainsaw Cut Down A Tree? Here's What The Tool Can Do (Safely)

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When you think of a chainsaw, you might envision a massive cutting tool making short work of thick forest vegetation. While you can still find those among forestry crews, mini chain saws are scaled down versions that have become popular with homeowners. Professionals are recommended for bigger jobs such as felling a full-grown tree, which isn't cheap, but hiring a crew for smaller trimming jobs can still run hundreds of dollars.

Meanwhile, the The mini chainsaw, a cordless battery-powered handheld tool that's offered at lengths of six to ten inches. This is just one of the adorable mini tools you can get at Home Depot, which provide some space saving benefits over larger options. Some manufacturers insist on calling these "pruning saws," or "garden pruners," but they are functionally similar enough to the larger tool to warrant the title of mini chainsaw.

When deciding whether a mini chainsaw is actually worth it or not, you'll need to factor in price and understand the limitations in terms of what you can cut through. For instance, the 8-inch Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hatchet Pruning Saw can handle thickness up to 7.5 inches in diameter. Ryobi made a mini pruning chainsaw with a 12V internal battery that features a 6-inch bar, but with both less voltage and a shorter cut than the Milwaukee, it can only handle something up to 4 inches in diameter. So, you could easily get through a variety of thicker branches or even fell some smaller, younger trees that don't exceed the tool's maximum cut diameter.