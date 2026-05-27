Is This Mini Chainsaw ACTUALLY Worth It?

We all know that a full-size chainsaw with a bar of at least 14-inches has a myriad of uses out in the wild and when doing yard work, but what about a mini chainsaw? Mini chainsaws are a relatively new segment of the market that features, just as the name implies, tiny chainsaws. Are the little motorized wonders perfect for people who don't want to lug around a giant 40-volt battery, or gasoline/oil?

Big brands like Ryobi, DeWalt, and Kobalt all have battery-powered small chainsaws on sale, with prices that sometimes rival full size chainsaws. Fortunately, there are a litany of other, more sensibly priced options online.

To test out a less expensive example from Amazon, the Seesii Mini Chainsaw, we've once again teamed up with Extreme Reviews to see if a miniaturized version of a full-size Stihl, Milwaukee, or Echo, is up to the task. Does a low-priced battery-powered 6-inch chainsaw make the cut?