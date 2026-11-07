The OG Honda Crossroad Wasn't Made By Honda - They Just Rebadged This Land Rover

Badge engineering is pretty common in the automotive world, and in theory, it's a win-win situation for both manufacturers involved. The manufacturer that builds the car gets a boost in sales, while the manufacturer that rebadges and sells the car in its dealerships gets a shiny new model without any of the usual development costs. Some automakers like GM are particularly well known for rebadging cars — just look at Pontiac's many badge-engineered models — but Honda isn't one of those automakers. Nonetheless, in the '90s, Honda went through a phase of rebadging models to fill gaps in its lineup, with the first-generation Crossroad being one of the strangest examples.

Changing tastes at the start of the '90s saw SUVs become increasingly popular among Japanese buyers, but Honda was caught out by the new trend. It didn't have any SUVs in development, and building one from the ground up was going to take years. To fill the gap until it could catch up, it turned to its partners. Honda and British Leyland (the parent company of the Rover brand at the time) had been working together since 1979 and signed a joint development agreement in 1983, followed by a manufacturing agreement in 1984. The partnership produced the Honda Legend and the Rover 800, as well as the ill-fated Sterling.

The British automaker launched the Land Rover Discovery in 1989, and Honda saw it as an opportunity to get its foot in the door in the lucrative SUV market. It inked a deal in 1993 to badge-engineer the Discovery and sell it in Japan as the Honda Crossroad, with the goal of selling around 1,000 examples per year.