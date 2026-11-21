If you don't regularly use major brand air tools in the garage or on the job, you may not know that many devices only require compressed air in order to function. But when it comes to using specific gases like pure nitrogen, it is allowed, depending on the tool and what you're using it for. Nitrogen is widely used in the world of NASCAR, for example, to power pneumatic wrenches. In this case, the system was designed to produce nitrogen that's 95% pure.

Other systems, like those in the TOX Powerpackage line, can work using nitrogen instead of compressed air as well. There are also nitrogen-specific tools like the Cleanroom World nitrogen spray gun, which can be used during semiconductor manufacturing and for cleanroom work. In terms of using nitrogen for your pneumatic tools at home, there are some systems specifically designed to do so. For example, the M18 Fuel 30 Degree Framing Nailer works by using nitrogen sealed inside the tool instead of relying on an external air compressor.

However, some manufacturers specifically warn against using nitrogen for its tools. That includes DeWalt, which states that nitrogen and other bottled gases should not be used for its 18 Gauge Brad Nailer. Porter Cable also says not to use nitrogen or other bottled compressed gases for its Round Head Framing Nailer. So before you decide to switch to nitrogen for all of your pneumatic tools, be sure to consult your owner's manual.