Can You Use Pure Nitrogen To Power Pneumatic Tools?
If you don't regularly use major brand air tools in the garage or on the job, you may not know that many devices only require compressed air in order to function. But when it comes to using specific gases like pure nitrogen, it is allowed, depending on the tool and what you're using it for. Nitrogen is widely used in the world of NASCAR, for example, to power pneumatic wrenches. In this case, the system was designed to produce nitrogen that's 95% pure.
Other systems, like those in the TOX Powerpackage line, can work using nitrogen instead of compressed air as well. There are also nitrogen-specific tools like the Cleanroom World nitrogen spray gun, which can be used during semiconductor manufacturing and for cleanroom work. In terms of using nitrogen for your pneumatic tools at home, there are some systems specifically designed to do so. For example, the M18 Fuel 30 Degree Framing Nailer works by using nitrogen sealed inside the tool instead of relying on an external air compressor.
However, some manufacturers specifically warn against using nitrogen for its tools. That includes DeWalt, which states that nitrogen and other bottled gases should not be used for its 18 Gauge Brad Nailer. Porter Cable also says not to use nitrogen or other bottled compressed gases for its Round Head Framing Nailer. So before you decide to switch to nitrogen for all of your pneumatic tools, be sure to consult your owner's manual.
The pros and cons of using nitrogen in pneumatic tools
While using nitrogen can have its benefits in specific systems, the same may not be true when the tool itself isn't designed to use it. For example, when you're using compressed nitrogen, the equipment you're working with should be rated for the correct cylinder pressure. If the tool isn't rated for nitrogen use, then you're bypassing the tool's specifications, and from that point on, you're operating outside of manufacturer guidelines.
For pneumatic systems that are designed to use nitrogen, the gas could theoretically help extend the life of the tool itself. That's because nitrogen typically doesn't contain oxygen or moisture like standard compressed air does, meaning that nitrogen-powered tools may not need as much maintenance over time. Nitrogen can also be safer to use because it's an inert gas and usually won't combust if it comes into contact with oxygen.
However, the presence of oxygen in a pneumatic tool actually may not have that much of an effect when it comes to lifespan. Additionally, there are other ways to remove moisture from a compressed-air supply, which means using nitrogen may not make that much of a difference. Using nitrogen can also be more expensive than compressed air as well, as nitrogen generation requires two cubic feet of air for every cubic foot of nitrogen produced. This means the compressor could require a higher capacity level, which can increase both electricity and maintenance costs.