What Is A Nitrogen Generator And How Does The Technology Work?

The industrial and commercial use of nitrogen gas is common for some tires in the worlds of aviation and automotive. But nitrogen generator technology may not be familiar to some people, as these devices have a unique function. Simply put, a nitrogen generator is a system that produces nitrogen gas by separating it from the air. There are two primary types of nitrogen generators, which use different technologies to perform that separation. These devices are useful because while atmospheric air is already about 78 percent nitrogen, it's not pure enough for many industrial applications.

Both types of nitrogen generators begin with compressed air. Before that air reaches the separation equipment, it is cleaned and dried. This removes any preexisting contaminants and moisture that could interfere with the process. From there, the two types of generators take different approaches to separating nitrogen from the other components of air. Once the nitrogen has been separated, it can be sent to the equipment that needs it or stored for later use.

Membrane generators use groups of hollow fibers that allow oxygen and other gases to pass through the membrane more easily than nitrogen. Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) generators instead use a material known as a carbon molecular sieve to capture oxygen and other gases while also allowing nitrogen to continue on through the system. In other words, both types produce nitrogen from compressed air, but they use different separation methods to do it.