3 Drawbacks Of Using Nitrogen-Filled Tires

You may not know much about nitrogen. It has no odor or color and is not flammable. It's also everywhere, making up around the majority of the air you're breathing as you read this. But did you know you can use it to fill your tires? It's simple: Instead of using the compressed air machine at your local gas station, you can visit an auto service center or even a wholesale club like Costco for a self-service station. The first time you add nitrogen, your tire must be emptied of all its air first, but then you can reap the rewards.

If you're new to nitrogen tire inflation, you may wonder what those benefits are and if they're worth the cost. Or you might remember from high school science that dry air is already mostly nitrogen – about 78 percent, to be precise. The difference is pure nitrogen does not have some of the impurities found in compressed air. Nitrogen-filled tires lose air less quickly and can keep your tire pressure more consistent. A Consumer Reports study, however, found that the reduction in pressure loss using nitrogen is minimal, and the benefits may not outweigh the downsides for the average consumer. Here are three drawbacks to using nitrogen-filled tires that may convince you to stick with regular old air.