Does Costco Give You Free Nitrogen Tire Refills?

One of the main reasons for the popularity of a Costco membership is the various perks associated with it. Take, for example, the company's tire installation package, available to customers who purchase tires from Costco. In addition to continued tire maintenance throughout the life of the product, Costco offers customers free periodic pressure checks, tire balancing, and repair services as part of the package. For many people, however, the greatest value addition to a Costco tire installation package is the guarantee of free nitrogen refills. This is a great deal considering that a full nitrogen conversion of air-filled tires may cost anywhere between $70 to $175, and subsequent refills may cost an additional fee elsewhere.

Every time a member brings an eligible vehicle (basically a car with Costco-installed tires) to the Costco tire center, the maintenance staff will fill it with nitrogen as part of the maintenance process. With Costco confirming that it exclusively uses Nitrogen to inflate tires instead of compressed air, you can be rest assured that it is, indeed, nitrogen gas that is being pumped into your car tires.

If you are at Costco for a short errand and want a quick nitrogen refill for your tire, it is impractical to schedule an appointment at the Costco tire center just for that purpose. Costco has come up with a solution to this problem as well. If you are in for a quick tire refill, Costco has set up self-filling nitrogen tire inflators installed at its stores across the U.S., usually outside/near its tire center parking lot, and they're free to use for members!