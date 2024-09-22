How To Prevent Dry Rot On Your Tires

Regardless of how often they are driven or maintained, the tires on our cars are on a ticking clock. On average, the lifespan of a fairly decent tire runs anywhere from 6 to 10 years from the date it's produced. While there are plenty of bad habits that can hasten the decline of tires, the more prominent culprit behind a tire's deterioration is dry rot.

Dry rot is when tears start to emerge along the outside portion, or sidewalls, of the tire, often due to exposure to elements such as damaging chemicals, intense weather conditions, or extreme changes in temperature. As exposure to these dry rot conditions increases, the more likely the tire will be unable to contain air pressure and will be more vulnerable to potential punctures or blowouts mid transit.

There are a number of ways that drivers can tell if the tires on their car are experiencing dry rot as the signs are fairly visible to the naked eye. Discoloration, fractures in the tire's tread pattern or sidewall, or if the rubber material feels hardened and friable are all key indicators that dry rot is present. Since replacing tires can be a costly and time-consuming process, it's always best to act preventatively. Below is a list of different ways drivers can stave off or even slow down the decaying effects of dry rot in their tires.

