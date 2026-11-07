Which States Let You Get A Driver's License Regardless Of Immigration Status?

Illegal immigration in the United States is a perpetual political football and, yet, a foundational component to our workforce in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and the service industry. One key aspect in the debate of how we permit people who are not present in our country legally to live and take part in American society is whether they should be granted driver's licenses.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, there are 19 states with laws that allow foreign nationals the opportunity to apply for a driver's license: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington. It is also the case in the District of Columbia.

The issuance of REAL IDs requires documentation that establishes a person's legal presence in the United States and, thus, immigrants without those credentials cannot apply for a REAL ID-enhanced driver's license in those territories. This means that their license cannot be used to pass through a TSA security checkpoint or enter a similarly-secured federal facility.