3 New Husqvarna Chainsaws & Safety Gear Products Coming Out Soon

Weekend warriors may not require the same level of power from their chainsaws as those in the forestry industry, but that doesn't mean settling on a substandard piece of equipment. Husqvarna's 125i PowerAxe (battery and charger included), listed for $299.99, is a cordless, battery-driven unit that will be available on December 4th, 2026. It offers ample power for basic tasks such as regular trimming. This 12-inch, 40V saw has power comparable to that of a 1.2-horsepower gas-powered cutter, making quick work of tree branches and small wood logs. Since weight is a major factor when it comes to operator fatigue, the fact that this Husqvarna chainsaw tips the scales at just over five pounds (not including the battery or cutting equipment) means it's very lightweight and easy to use.

To be clear, the 125i (tool only) is already available for $199.99, while the tool, battery, and charger bundle is the product being launched soon. However, when looking at the prices of these items when purchased separately, you'll understand why the upcoming bundle is an attractive option. The battery (40-B140) is listed for $189.99, and the charger (40-C80) sells for $59.99. Add these up, and you're looking at almost $150 more than the price of the yet-to-be-released bundle, which includes these items.