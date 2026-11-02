3 New Husqvarna Chainsaws & Safety Gear Products Coming Out Soon
Husqvarna, an award-winning outdoor power equipment manufacturer, has built a solid reputation around its chainsaws, among other things. And it isn't just the company's gasoline-powered models that have captured industry attention, but its cordless, battery-powered units as well. Testing by Tech Gear Lab across 19 different chainsaws, including cordless electric, corded electric, gasoline, and even mini chainsaws, rated the Husqvarna 350i Power Axe Chainsaw (cordless electric) among the best the outlet has used.
Fortunately, the Swedish tool manufacturer isn't content to rest on its laurels, and continues to develop and launch new additions to its product lineup. Multiple chainsaw and outdoor power tool brands are now owned by Husqvarna, for those unaware. And it just so happens there are some notable Husqvarna chainsaws and protective equipment launching soon that might be the perfect solution for shoppers looking for something new. These new arrivals include a new chainsaw bundle, a new chainsaw model, and a forest helmet with a mesh face shield and hearing protection.
Husqvarna 125i PowerAxe with battery and charger
Weekend warriors may not require the same level of power from their chainsaws as those in the forestry industry, but that doesn't mean settling on a substandard piece of equipment. Husqvarna's 125i PowerAxe (battery and charger included), listed for $299.99, is a cordless, battery-driven unit that will be available on December 4th, 2026. It offers ample power for basic tasks such as regular trimming. This 12-inch, 40V saw has power comparable to that of a 1.2-horsepower gas-powered cutter, making quick work of tree branches and small wood logs. Since weight is a major factor when it comes to operator fatigue, the fact that this Husqvarna chainsaw tips the scales at just over five pounds (not including the battery or cutting equipment) means it's very lightweight and easy to use.
To be clear, the 125i (tool only) is already available for $199.99, while the tool, battery, and charger bundle is the product being launched soon. However, when looking at the prices of these items when purchased separately, you'll understand why the upcoming bundle is an attractive option. The battery (40-B140) is listed for $189.99, and the charger (40-C80) sells for $59.99. Add these up, and you're looking at almost $150 more than the price of the yet-to-be-released bundle, which includes these items.
Husqvarna 440i PowerAxe with battery and charger
While the 125i is certainly a fine saw for light-duty applications, if you're looking for something even more robust, you'll only have to wait until November 15th, 2026, to get your hands on the 440i PowerAxe with battery and charger priced at $599.99 from Husqvarna. This saw has a 20-inch bar, features the equivalent of a 2.4-horsepower gas-powered unit, and can power through thicker, tougher jobs that might exceed your typical suburban neighborhood. According to the manufacturer, this saw can handle challenging jobs such as storm cleanup and felling.
Like the 125i, the 440i maintains thermals even under heavy load through the use of active cooling. This design helps to optimize battery performance, drawing in cool air via a fan when the battery is both charging and in use. The 440i in particular can also handle the elements well with an IPX4 certification, meaning the tool isn't bothered by water splashing at it from any direction. However, both the 125i and 440i are just scratching the surface in terms of the brand's lineup. There are a variety of Husqvarna chainsaws for different types of users available if you're still searching for the right fit.
Husqvarna Forest Helmet Classic
Whether you're leaning toward the 125i or larger 440i, using a chainsaw requires protective equipment to reduce the risk of injuries. Coming up on November 24th, 2026, the Forest Helmet Classic becomes available at $89.99. Weighing just 1.67 pounds, this product shields the head in the event of an impact, includes a large full-face mesh visor, and even adjustable hearing protection, all in one.
Designed for a range of different operators, Husqvarna's Forest Helmet is a good start in terms of safety. The ear cups feature an NRR (noise reduction rating) of 23 decibels, which can lower noise levels into a healthier range. According to data from Yale, extended exposure to decibel levels between 80 and 90 can cause hearing damage, so protection is essential.
While the mesh shield on this product can help keep large wood chips or branches from making contact with your face, smaller debris may still get through. So, it's still a good idea to wear safety glasses even with the visor for added measure. And while head, eye, and face protection are paramount when using a chainsaw, they're not the only consideration. Chainsaw chaps made of multiple layers provide added protection for an operator's legs, helping to reduce the severity of injuries from saw contact.