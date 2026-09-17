What Are Chainsaw Chaps Made Of And Who Needs To Wear Them?

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As handy as a chainsaw is, there is no denying it's a dangerous piece of equipment. This is especially true for those wielding the most powerful modern chainsaw ever made. According to Safe At Work California, around 30,000 people annually will be treated by emergency services in hospitals due to chainsaw accidents, with most of the injuries presenting on the left leg and left hand. Fortunately, in an effort to curb injuries, today's chainsaws have more advanced safety features like protective handguards that engage the chain brake mechanism. One of the cool features on some Stihl power tools is the Quickstop technology built into certain chainsaw models that uses inertia to detect kickback.

But professionals in the lumber industry must go even further with required personal protective equipment (PPE). For example, according to 1910.266(d)(1)(iv) under OSHA's logging operations regulations, an employer must provide leg protection for chainsaw operators and make sure they're worn. This can come in the form of chainsaw chaps and chainsaw pants, which are made from material that's difficult to cut, like ballistic nylon.

These chaps are constructed with multiple layers and provide cut-resistant, not cut-proof, protection. The inner layer includes strands of robust material like Kevlar or specially blended forms of polyester that clog up the saw's drive socket, the part that transfers energy from the engine to the chain. This stops the chain from moving, preventing more severe injuries from occurring.