4 Cool Features That Come With Different STIHL Power Tools
German founded company Stihl has made a name for itself, particularly in the area of chainsaws, but it has also expanded its product lineup over the years to offer innovative features that appeal to a wide range of operators, from homeowners to professionals. In fact, there are probably several high-tech Stihl products you didn't realize existed, such as tools with fuel-injected engines, and programmable robotic lawn mowers, and even noise-canceling hearing protection.
However, there are also some nifty bits of tech built into many of the company's tools that center around safety, intelligent performance, and ease of use. Stihl has even solved an issue with cordless electric tool batteries that prevented them from matching up equally to gasoline-powered options in terms of consistent power delivery over time. With all that said, here are four cool features you can find on select Stihl power tools like chainsaws, trimmers, and leaf blowers.
Quickstop and Quickstop Plus
Whether it be mini-chainsaws handy for camping, or much larger and more powerful models for forestry work, chainsaws are essential for performing heavy-duty cutting. However, there is no denying they aren't highly dangerous, especially with the risk of kickback, which can send the spinning chain back toward the user.
Fortunately, modern chainsaws have safety features designed to prevent injury, such as manually triggered braking mechanisms that halt the chain in place. While many saws come equipped with a hand guard to keep an operator's hand awat from the chain, Stihl's Quickstop system goes a bit further.
In addition to a manually triggered forward hand guard that'll stop the chain, the chain braking system on select Stihl chainsaws also includes inertia driven stopping capability. Essentially, if the tool kicks back hard enough, the brake system engages without action from the user, and brings everything to a halt in less than a second. There is even a third safety measure on some models called Quickstop Plus, which adds an additional layer of protection with controls on the rear handle that when released, causes the saw to immediately stop spinning.
M-Tronic engine technology
One of the most frustrating aspects of a project or task, is reaching for an essential tool but being unable to get it started. Getting a two-cycle chainsaw going can be a challenge sometimes, as they're easy to flood, and even the temperature outdoors can contribute to starting trouble.
To help mitigate this situation, Stihl has come up with its M-Tronic engine technology, which aims to remove the guesswork during startup. Essentially, this system monitors and manages performance, eliminating many of the reasons a chainsaw might struggle to startup. M-Tronic adjusts the flow of fuel and when the spark fires, to provide optimal performance. This means the tool can adapt to things like changes in altitude and temperature, which can normally negatively impact startup.
In addition, with M-Tronic's electronic solenoid valve, you can't accidentally flood the engine by going too aggressive on the choke. The start positions have been simplified and the system automatically supplies the right amount of fuel for the current condition.
Easy2Start
When working with any outdoor equipment that requires you to pull start, it can be physically taxing, especially for older adults or those with disabilities. On the typical pull start system, the cord with the pull handle wraps around a spool inside the unit. This spool is connected to the crankshaft of the engine and when you pull, it's meant to create enough force to get combustion going.
With Stihl's Easy2Start, found on models that include an "E" in their name, the whole process is made easier. There's an additional spring added in the housing which separates the spool from the engine, at least initially. So, when you go to pull the starter string on an Easy2Start system, the first several rotations of the spool are imparting energy into the spring, which requires less effort than when connected directly to the engine. When the spool rotates a certain number of times, that extra spring holding energy then releases the stored torque into the connection to the engine.
In terms of usage, not only will it be far easier to get the tool running, but you don't even need to pull the cord quickly in order to get results. So, instead of straining against the resistance of the engine as you attempt to pull the cord as rapidly as possible, a simple slow and even pull with just two fingers gets the job done.
Constant Power battery technology
Cordless battery-powered tools are incredibly convenient, and provide some advantages over their gasoline counterparts. However, as the charge level of a battery goes down during use, so to generally does the level of performance power. Meaning, as you're working to complete a task, your tool becomes less effective, reducing your ability to get things done efficiently on anything less than a full battery. In fact, a tool with 1,800 Watts at a 100% battery level, drops to just 1,500 Watts with only a 10% charge remaining.
Stihl has incorporated its Constant Power technology into battery platforms like its AK system, which can be found among the best Stihl leaf blowers for home use. Constant Power utilizes a control module that intelligently corrects for those drops in power by adjusting the current as the battery charge depletes, keeping output even throughout use. So, a cordless tool will offer the same level of performance power at full battery charge, as it does with only a minimal level of energy left.