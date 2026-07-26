4 Cool Features That Come With Different STIHL Power Tools

When working with any outdoor equipment that requires you to pull start, it can be physically taxing, especially for older adults or those with disabilities. On the typical pull start system, the cord with the pull handle wraps around a spool inside the unit. This spool is connected to the crankshaft of the engine and when you pull, it's meant to create enough force to get combustion going.

With Stihl's Easy2Start, found on models that include an "E" in their name, the whole process is made easier. There's an additional spring added in the housing which separates the spool from the engine, at least initially. So, when you go to pull the starter string on an Easy2Start system, the first several rotations of the spool are imparting energy into the spring, which requires less effort than when connected directly to the engine. When the spool rotates a certain number of times, that extra spring holding energy then releases the stored torque into the connection to the engine.

In terms of usage, not only will it be far easier to get the tool running, but you don't even need to pull the cord quickly in order to get results. So, instead of straining against the resistance of the engine as you attempt to pull the cord as rapidly as possible, a simple slow and even pull with just two fingers gets the job done.