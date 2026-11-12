This SUV Beat Out The Toyota RAV4 For 2026's Top Safety Award

Along with the expected considerations such as price, fuel efficiency, and interior space, safety is naturally going to be an important factor for today's crossover SUV shoppers who are comparing different models. While buyers can look at manufacturer specs and get a feel for a vehicle's standard or optional safety systems during a test drive, it can sometimes take a while for new models to be crash-tested and given ratings by organizations like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The IIHS recently published ratings for six models, including the redesigned 2026 Toyota RAV4. This is a fairly big deal, given the RAV4's recent move to a new generation model and its long-held status as one of America's top-selling vehicles — SUV or otherwise. However, of this bunch, it's not the RAV4 that earned the coveted IIHS Top Safety Pick award. It's the Nissan Kicks crossover.

Despite competing in the smaller, less expensive subcompact SUV segment, the 2026-2027 Nissan Kicks outperformed the larger Toyota RAV4 in IIHS crash testing, with its advantage coming in one key area that focuses on protection for second-row passengers. Exactly how much better did the Nissan Kicks perform than the RAV4, and is this result likely to shift any buyers away from the Toyota? Let's break it down.