Why Do Some Axes Have Doubled-Sided Blades?
When shopping for a new axe, you may notice some axes have double-sided blades. Whether you should invest in one depends on your needs and a given axe's design and function. Although axes with double-sided blades were originally developed to help lumberjacks increase their efficiency, these days, a double-sided axe may have a variety of purposes.
The Forest Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture states that American lumberjacks during the mid-19th century were often paid by the volume of timber they generated. These lumberjacks would look for ways to improve their efficiency and output. In addition, it was common for them to provide their own tools. In response to the need for an axe that would let a lumberjack maximize their productivity, the double-bit axe was developed.
Currently, the Forest Service recommends sharpening the blades of a double-bit axe so that one edge is relatively thin and sharp compared to the other. This edge, known as the "keen," is best for penetrating deep into wood that doesn't have many knots. The thicker edge, known as the "stunt" edge, is best when wood is thick or knotted.
What makes axes with double-sided blades useful
Having two separate blades for separate purposes is obviously helpful for lumberjacks who need to cut a variety of different types of wood. You'll have to consider the types of cutting you do to determine if such an axe fits your needs. However, it's worth noting that a double-sided or double-bit axe can be a worthwhile addition to your collection of outdoor tools, even if your uses for an axe aren't that varied.
Some double-bit axes have identical blades on both ends. This is helpful when you use an axe somewhat frequently. When one edge dulls, you can switch to the sharper one with ease. You might also consider how it feels to carry and lift this type of axe. Some people prefer a double-bit axe because it feels more balanced. This is largely accurate, as double-bit axes are relatively symmetrical in comparison to a single-bit axe.
Just remember that an axe is only one outdoor tool you might need to equip yourself with. If you're shopping for similar items, such as a chainsaw, research the features your chainsaw needs to have to be confident you're buying a reliable tool. Depending on how you plan on using these tools, you might also look into what size chainsaw you need to cut trees. If you're not sure where to start when it comes to buying axes, chainsaws, and related items, discuss your goals with a professional. They can help you determine what is and isn't worth purchasing.