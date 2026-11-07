Why Do Some Axes Have Doubled-Sided Blades?

When shopping for a new axe, you may notice some axes have double-sided blades. Whether you should invest in one depends on your needs and a given axe's design and function. Although axes with double-sided blades were originally developed to help lumberjacks increase their efficiency, these days, a double-sided axe may have a variety of purposes.

The Forest Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture states that American lumberjacks during the mid-19th century were often paid by the volume of timber they generated. These lumberjacks would look for ways to improve their efficiency and output. In addition, it was common for them to provide their own tools. In response to the need for an axe that would let a lumberjack maximize their productivity, the double-bit axe was developed.

Currently, the Forest Service recommends sharpening the blades of a double-bit axe so that one edge is relatively thin and sharp compared to the other. This edge, known as the "keen," is best for penetrating deep into wood that doesn't have many knots. The thicker edge, known as the "stunt" edge, is best when wood is thick or knotted.