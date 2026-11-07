This Highly-Rated Amazon Knife Sharpener Doubles As An Outdoor Survival Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sharp knives can save fingers. With dull knives, you increase the risk of accidents, since you need to use more force or weird angles to get the same job done. Thankfully, you can easily avoid this by using a knife sharpener, like the SHARPAL 101N. As a knife sharpener, the SHARPAL 101N can work on straight-edge knives, serrated knives, and even hooks, so it offers a lot of flexibility. It has three main blades: a premium tungsten carbide blade, a ceramic blade, and a tapered diamond rod, medium 400 grit. To start with, the tungsten carbide blade is made for edge repair or to repair dull or damaged blades. On the other hand, its ceramic blade can be used for everyday sharpening and to polish and remove burrs on an already sharp blade. Lastly, its tapered diamond rod with grooves can be a useful tool for fishermen, since it can work on fish hooks and gut hooks. SHARPAL claims that both its carbide and ceramic blades have been tested to last 10,000 passes.

For a single unit, you can get it for $14.99. However, it's also available in a combo gift pack for just under $30, which includes a gift box and a greeting card. If you're wondering why it can be a little more expensive than other knife-sharpening tools, it's because it includes some additional features found in many of the latest multi-tools. Here's what else it can do.