This Highly-Rated Amazon Find Is Designed To Make Sharpening Lawn Mower Blades Easier

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It can be a challenge nowadays to determine whether an online product is worth your time, or if it's just another bit of marketing gimmickry. The SHARPAL 103N All-in-1 Knife Garden Tool Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener, available on Amazon for $21.99, claims to be the former and provide some significant value. It features four different sharpening sections around the handle, made from ceramic and tungsten carbide, and promises to crisp up the edges of knives, pruners, hatchets, and even lawn mower blades.

When cutting your grass, sharp mower blades provide not only a better-looking yard, but help maintain the health of your turf. Dull blades make the job take longer and rip at the grass tips instead of cleanly slicing through them. Ideally, you should sharpen your mower blades every 25 engine hours, or at least two times during the mowing season. Typically, sharpening your lawn mower blades involves securing them and using a metal file to shape the edges.

In the case of the SHARPAL product, the piece that extends beyond the handle a few inches includes a tungsten carbide abrasive at a preset angle designed to accept mower blades. The instructions ask that users orient the blade with the beveled edge against the sharpener and avoid matching directly up with the metal stop.