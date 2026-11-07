Costco Vs. Costco Business Center: What's The Difference?
There are hundreds of Costco locations across the United States, but fewer than 30 are Costco Business Centers. So few, in fact, you might not have even heard of these highly specialized stores. Nevertheless, Costco Business Centers exist, and you can get through the doors with your regular old Costco membership. (It's yet another perk of being a cardholder!)
What might you find inside a Costco Business Center? As it turns out, more than 70% of the inventory is different than that of a traditional Costco. You'll still find appliances, electronics, and other household essentials, but many of the similarities between the two stop there. That's because Business Centers prioritize things that companies need to keep their operations running. (Think commercial kitchen equipment and oversized cleaning supplies, for example.)
The Business Centre also puts more focus on a wider assortment of beverages, more individually packaged snacks, and a ton of office and food-service supplies compared to a typical Costco experience.
Other offerings at the Costco Business Center
Costco often has great deals on appliances, not to mention big discounts on televisions and other electronics. Costco is also known for its more affordable gas prices and its convenient tire centers. The Costco Business Center carries over some (but not all) of these offerings.
While you'll still find appliances at the Business Center, there's more of a commercial focus to the inventory. The same goes for its electronics, which revolve around business-related things like cash registers and printers. And while some do sell gas like most other Costcos, you can't buy tires there. That is an interesting omission, considering plenty of businesses own, operate, and rely on vehicles to get the job done.
Beyond the different merchandise, Business Centers also open a lot earlier than standard Costcos. You can get inside most Business Centers at 7 a.m. and shop until they close at 6 p.m. Some have different Sunday or holiday hours, so double-check before rolling out.