Costco Vs. Costco Business Center: What's The Difference?

There are hundreds of Costco locations across the United States, but fewer than 30 are Costco Business Centers. So few, in fact, you might not have even heard of these highly specialized stores. Nevertheless, Costco Business Centers exist, and you can get through the doors with your regular old Costco membership. (It's yet another perk of being a cardholder!)

What might you find inside a Costco Business Center? As it turns out, more than 70% of the inventory is different than that of a traditional Costco. You'll still find appliances, electronics, and other household essentials, but many of the similarities between the two stop there. That's because Business Centers prioritize things that companies need to keep their operations running. (Think commercial kitchen equipment and oversized cleaning supplies, for example.)

The Business Centre also puts more focus on a wider assortment of beverages, more individually packaged snacks, and a ton of office and food-service supplies compared to a typical Costco experience.