Why Most Electric Cars Don't Have Traditional Grilles

Electric cars are fairly common now, but chances are you've had a moment when you looked at an EV, and something just felt off. Aside from the weird obsession with aerodynamic shapes to improve range, most EVs don't have a traditional grille, the design feature that has defined the look of cars for decades. Some might remember the 1990s Buick Skylark, which made our worst-looking cars list for its bird-beak-shaped grille.

EVs don't have a traditional grille because they don't need one. For context, a grille on an internal combustion engine (ICE) car lets in fresh air, mainly to cool the radiator, though some of it also feeds the engine. This air is then compressed, mixed with fuel, and burned in the engine to produce power. The bigger the engine, the more air it needs, which is why performance cars wear big grilles. As you may already know, this process generates a lot of heat. To prevent overheating, a cooling system circulates coolant through the engine and sends it to a radiator, where airflow helps dissipate the heat.