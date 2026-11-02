5 Tools With Deep Discounts At Harbor Freight In November 2026
With October behind us, the holiday season is officially looming large, and that means holiday shopping. Even before Black Friday kicks off at the end of November, you can expect all kinds of discounts to crop up all throughout the month from just about any retailer you can think of. Even if the deals aren't as elaborate or massive as they'll get closer to the peak of the season, you might just find something surprising if you look in the right place.
For example, if you're in the market for a few hardware odds and ends like hand tools, lights, and the occasional power tool, you can find a few implements at your local Harbor Freight with some surprisingly deep discounts this month. Whether they just happen to be included in the chain's regular assortment of weekly discounts or are being specifically highlighted for a pre-Black Friday sale, it's all the same; you get discounted tools, they get your business, and everyone gets in and out before things start getting crowded and rowdy.
Braun Portable Work Light
If ever there were a season where it'd be most beneficial to have a few different lighting sources on hand, it'd be fall. Whether in the worst-case scenario of a storm-induced power outage, or something more pleasant like autumnal camping, you'd do well to have a light with a bit of flexibility ready for action wherever it's needed. One such flexible light source is the Braun Portable Work Light, available for 33% off at Harbor Freight for $9.99.
This little lighting rectangle is designed to be propped up wherever it's needed in order to shed a bit of light on a situation, whether you're working in the garage and under a car, finding your way around a dark house, or enjoying the night sky at a campsite. Its LEDs produce 750 lumens of illumination with an 80-foot throw, with low, high, and strobing modes to meet various situations and power demands. It takes four AA batteries to run, which will last around five and a half hours on the low setting. The stand can be adjusted up to 180 degrees to keep the light propped up at various angles, though it also doubles as a carrying handle and a hanging hoop.
Pittsburgh 3-Piece Adjustable Wrench Set
Besides getting brand-new tools and implements, shopping for bargains at a hardware store like Harbor Freight is a good opportunity to fill out your personal toolkit with miscellaneous implements. Even if you already have a tool like a wrench, for example, it might be nice to have a few extra wrenches available to handle different situations, especially when you can get more than one wrench in a package deal. Harbor Freight offers a three-piece set of Pittsburgh Adjustable Wrenches, and it's down 38% to $7.99.
This three-piece set includes 6-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch adjustable wrenches, ideal for when you just need to turn a few bolts on your current project and don't need anything fancy. They're each made of chrome-plated carbon steel with an I-beam construction to give them a little extra durability and resistance against physical punishment. Each wrench has a 15-inch work angle, which allows them to get into slightly cramped confines and turn those bolts in weird spots on your engine, for example.
Bauer Variable-Speed Drywall Screwdriver
Power tools are generally bigger-ticket items at hardware stores, so you're usually not going to see anything like major name-brand power drills on sale until the absolute peak of the shopping season. That said, you may be able to source slightly more niche power tools at attractive prices if you're willing to forgo conveniences like battery power. As for name-brands, Harbor Freight only sells tools from its in-house brands anyway, so it's a good spot to check for cheaper power tools. Case in point, the Bauer Variable-Speed Drywall Screwdriver is 30% off at Harbor Freight for $34.99.
This 5-amp corded power screwdriver is designed to drive fasteners into drywall and decking, a slightly lower-impact job than making brand-new holes with a power drill. Its adjustable nosepiece allows you to tweak the depth of your drives to better suit your particular drywall configuration, with the all-ball bearing motor providing sufficient power to actually get the job done. The gear housing is die-cast for extra resilience, and the 1/4-inch hex bit holder is magnetic to keep your current bit firmly in place.
Bauer Slide-Lock Tape Measure
In a similar vein to getting miscellaneous implements for a toolkit, the sale season is also a good opportunity to grab a few odds and ends that are just generally helpful to have around the house, even if you're not necessarily using them for labor or D.I.Y. purposes. A tape measure, for instance, is something everyone should have in their kitchen cabinet or junk drawer, as you never know when you might need to take a quick measurement like sizing out space for a piece of furniture. Tape measures aren't prohibitively expensive, of course, but you can certainly save a few bucks by grabbing the Bauer Slide-Lock Tape Measure, which is 33% off for $7.99 at Harbor Freight.
This 25-foot workman's tape measure features a thermoplastic rubber overmold for all-purpose grip and resilience against the occasional drop, plus a spring steel belt clip to secure it to your belt or pocket. The tape has a nylon matte finish for improved readability and lifespan, and ends with a steel blade to hold it in place. It has a heavy-duty blade lock to keep the measure firmly locked in place while extended, as well as a push-button finger brake so the measure doesn't snap back violently when retracting.
Quinn Linesman Pliers
In addition to buying tools that you actually set out to get on a given day, browsing bargains at Harbor Freight is also a fun opportunity to impulse-buy especially cheap products that, while you may not have an immediate need for, could prove useful someday. For example, you never know when a pair of pliers might come in handy for a household repair, and considering the Quinn Linesman Pliers at Harbor Freight are discounted 53% at just $6.00, you could grab a pair for less than the cost of lunch.
These 9-inch pliers are made of drop-forged steel with a polished finish, with both durable, milled-teeth jaws and hardened 3/4-inch cutting edges for snipping wires, screws, and nails, as well as firmly gripping fasteners. The handles are designed to provide ample leverage, with the riveted central joint featuring smooth opening and closing action to reduce strain and generally make jobs easier.