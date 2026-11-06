Will We Likely Ever Know How Many Shipwrecks Are Sitting On Earth's Ocean Floor?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states that the ocean covers about 139 million square miles, or roughly 70% of our little Blue Marble's surface. On average, that water is 12,080 feet deep, or well over two miles. However, that's nothing compared to the planet's deepest point, which lies in the Western North Pacific Ocean, east of the Philippines and south of Japan. The Mariana Trench not only stretches over 1,580 miles and averages 43 miles wide, but also reaches a staggering depth of 36,021 feet (almost 7 miles).

What's more, over 90% of all that water is what's considered "deep ocean," with depths of more than 656 feet. Current estimates suggest that only 28.7% of our planet's entire seafloor has been mapped. Considering all of these facts, the easy, obvious answer is: We probably won't ever know how many shipwrecks have happened all around the world — at least given our current level of technology.

There's a historical challenge to the question as well. The oldest human-built boat we know of is about 10,000 years old, but seafaring people were almost certainly exploring the world long before that. Evidence suggests a band of hunter-gatherers traveled from Southeast Asia across hundreds of miles of islands to what is now New South Wales, Australia — by boat, some 50,000 years ago — and became its first Aboriginal people. That's a long time for shipwrecks to accumulate. Still, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) estimates that over 3 million undiscovered shipwrecks lie on ocean floors, and less than 1% have been explored.