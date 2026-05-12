Six Ships Ranging From Medieval Times To The 1600s Found In 'Exciting' Discovery

Building a railway tunnel through somewhere as historic as Varberg in Sweden meant the authorities couldn't just send in the contractors straightaway. That's because Swedish law requires archaeological digs first in these sensitive zones, since careless digging could destroy valuable artifacts.

Case in point, a team of archaeologists and marine archaeologists from Arkeologerna, Bohuslän Museum, Visual Archaeology, and Cultural Environment Halland got to it. They started digging in 2019 and ended up finding a whopping six old ships over the next few years, with some dating way back to the Middle Ages.

The dig itself was part of the Varberg Tunnel project, a major undertaking that's taking the main stretch of rail and burying it under Varberg itself, similar to the E39 Ferry Free project in Norway. This is a 3 km (1.86 mi) stretch, which, after moving underground, will give the waterfront back to the locals and smooth out commutes. The area itself was once a harbor with defensive structures, so old vessels showing up there makes sense. The ships were all found buried in mud, and four of them are from the Middle Ages, while another dates back to the 17th century. The sixth is a bit of a mystery, though, since the team couldn't pin down its age.

The crew detailed their findings in a report, as reported by the Swedish Arkeologerna – though the initial version only covers three of the wrecks. Out of these, the second wreck got the most thorough look since it was the best preserved. Wrecks five and six, on the other hand, had to be lifted out of the mud in a hurry due to the tight schedule of the tunnel construction, and they weren't in great shape.