Historic Navy Shipwreck Breaks Through The Surface After 400 Years Under Sea

It might seem baffling that a wooden ship could survive in the ocean for 400 years, but the Baltic Sea had the right conditions to keep the Swedish Navy vessel largely intact. According to Hansson, that part of the ocean doesn't have shipworms, meaning the sunken ship wasn't eaten. Shipworms, which can grow up to two meters long, are sea creatures that use bacteria in their gut to break down wood and consume it. They're so proficient at it that they can sink a boat.

Rather than rotting the wood away as you'd possibly expect, the water actually keeps the boat intact — especially at deep levels — creating a time capsule of sorts. In fact, most boats can remain undisturbed deep under the water indefinitely — but bringing the shipwreck to the surface can cause the wood to break down since it was only being held together by water between its cells.

This has been a big issue with recovering the Vasa, another vessel in Sweden that sank back in 1628. Its wood is being ruined by iron and metal pieces that have started to acidify, now it's out of the water. Scientists discovered that earth alkaline hydroxides can neutralize the acid, stopping the chemical reaction that destroys the wood, but it's still a challenge to preserve uncovered shipwrecks. This means the low water levels in the Baltic Sea could pose a problem for the newly uncovered warship.