'As If Time Stopped' – France's Deepest Shipwreck 8,400 Feet Under The Sea

Everyone knows the story of the Titanic, the "unsinkable" vessel that became the most famous ship in the world when it struck an iceberg and sank into the icy depths of the North Atlantic in April 1912. Anyone drawn to the grandeur and tragedy of the story likely knows that the wreck of the Titanic, discovered in 1985, lies at a depth of 12,500 feet, or about two-and-a-half miles down. It's not only notable for how it sank, but also for its almost unreachable depths. The Titanic lies in international waters, but other notable and deep shipwrecks can be found all over the world, with France recently making an incredible discovery.

In March 2025, a French Naval dive team that was training off the village of Ramatuelle in southeastern France discovered an unmapped wreck in deep water — very deep. Found via sonar, the crew then sent an underwater camera to investigate, as the shipwreck is much too deep for divers to reach. What they found not only made the news, but it also made history.

The wreck is about 98 feet long and sits at a depth of more than 2,500 meters, or more than 8,200 feet. That's about a mile and a half down, and it's officially the deepest shipwreck in French waters. What did they find, and why have researchers called it a time capsule?