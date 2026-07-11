This Boat Helped Hunt Down WWII Shipwrecks - Now It Sails For The US Navy

The research vessel RV Petrel earned an international reputation by locating some of the most famous shipwrecks of World War II, helping historians solve decades-old mysteries resting thousands of feet beneath the ocean's surface — such as the USS Wasp, which it discovered resting 14,000 feet down. As of 2025, however, the ship embarked on an entirely new chapter. Renamed MV Sarah Lynn, the former exploration vessel entered service with the U.S. Navy, exchanging archaeological expeditions for a role supporting modern maritime operations.

The transition is somewhat unusual, as research vessels rarely make the leap from private expeditions to government service. MV Sarah Lynn, however, boasts a unique combination of advanced sonar systems, remotely operated vehicles, and deep-ocean surveying capabilities. Those technologies once helped researchers locate long-lost WWII warships, but now they are expected to support the Navy's growing need for maritime domain awareness and undersea survey work, giving one of history's most successful shipwreck hunters an entirely new mission.