How The Chevy Laguna's Aero Nose Helped It Dominate NASCAR (Until It Was Banned)

The history of Chevrolet performance cars, particularly in the 1960s and 70s, is a long and rich one, filled with some illustrious and beloved nameplates — Camaro, Corvette, and Impala — just to name a few. Along with those well-known models, there were also some more obscure, shorter-lived Chevies that came out of this era, including the mid-sized Chevrolet Laguna of the mid 1970s.

Less of a bespoke model and more of a unique upmarket version of Chevy's A-body platform Chevelle/Malibu, the Laguna was only in production for a few years, but it made a big impact, not on the street, rather in motorsport. The sometimes overlooked story behind the Laguna's development and its unique styling is a fascinating one with a deep connection to NASCAR competition.

With tightening emissions rules and less powerful engines, the road-going version of the Laguna had modest performance that was typical of mid-'70s American cars, but on NASCAR's ovals, the Laguna was a force. In fact, in professional stock car racing, the aero-focused Laguna was so feared by the competition that the car eventually caused NASCAR to alter its rule book to give competitors a better shot. Today, this makes the Chevrolet Laguna one of the most interesting GM performance cars of the 1970s, and a cult favorite for fans of vintage stock car racing.