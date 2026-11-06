The Fastest Golf Cart In The World Has An Astonishing Top Speed

Golf carts are typically associated with the calm, serene sport of golf, where players leisurely cruise from one hole to the next. They also often appear in retirement communities, where the humble cart has become a change-of-pace mode of transport for the elderly. Conversely, kids have been known to hijack them for wild shenanigans that usually end with wrecked greens or carts wedged into sand bunkers. Regardless of the scenario, they're not usually known for speed, even though Harley-Davidson once made golf carts.

But humans tend to do push things well beyond their intended limits. That's the case with the world's fastest golf cart, officially certified by Guinness World Records. Called the Bandit — thanks to Burt Reynold's famous take as the outlaw in "Smokey and the Bandit" –this hot rod golf cart can scorch the grass of any golf course at a blistering 118.76 miles per hour.

Plum Quick Motors built this beast in Lancaster, South Carolina. Carson Steen and his two sons, Ricky and Robby, founded the family-owned business. Plum Quick has built custom, high-performance electric golf carts with speed and torque upgrades for almost 50 years. Driven by Robby Steen, the Bandit set the scary record not on a golf course, but at the Darlington Dragway in Hartsville, South Carolina, on October 31, 2014.