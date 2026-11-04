What Is Automatic Transmission Fluid And How Does It Work?

It's pretty much rote for anyone who does their own maintenance — you pop the hood and check all your fluids. And your car does have a lot: Engine oil, for starters. Then you have brake fluid and power steering fluid for older cars, clutch fluid and gear oil for manuals, and so on. Finally, we come to automatic transmission fluid, or ATF for short, possibly one of the more dramatic fluids because of its bright red color — if it leaks, it looks like your car is literally bleeding out all over the road. But what is it, exactly, and what does it do in your car?

The short answer is that ATF is basically a clutch made of fluid. It's responsible for taking the power your engine produces and carrying it to the gearbox, which it does by spinning around in the torque converter.

Okay, it sounds bizarre when it's simplified to that extent, but it's the best method for keeping a car from stalling at low speed. Having fluid instead of a clutch means you have no hard link between the engine and wheels, so when the wheels stop moving, the engine can keep rotating. A clutch pedal is designed to disengage the clutch (thus, decoupling the engine). Transmission fluid does this same job; it just doesn't require you to press a pedal because of the nature of it being, well, a fluid, rather than a solid object that physically joins the engine and drivetrain. It serves other functions on top of that as well, and its composition is quite peculiar, so let's dive in and have a closer look.