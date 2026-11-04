5 SUVs That Depreciate Faster Than A Land Rover Discovery

On the whole, luxury vehicles struggle to retain their value, particularly when compared to vehicles from more popular, mass-market brands. This is due to things like high maintenance costs and technology that rapidly ages out of fashion.

CarEdge estimates that your average luxury vehicle will hold 50.6% of its initial value after five years. Meanwhile, more popular brands on average hold 54.6% of that original value for that same length of time. Then there are some luxury brands that significantly fall below these numbers, such as Land Rover. Among the 16 luxury brands measured by CarEdge, Land Rover finished 12th overall, with an average five-year retention percentage of just 39.4%, which is pretty terrible.

Of the seven Land Rover models in the study, the second-worst rated was the Land Rover Discovery. After five years, it typically holds only 35% of its initial value, occupying the 204th spot on the site's overall ranking of luxury vehicle value retention rates — for reference, there are only 216 models on the list. This is an incredibly poor showing, but remarkably, numerous SUVs have even worse retention rates.

The SUVs we're covering here are mostly luxury models, but there are also ones from popular brands that can't keep their value, too. We're also only focusing on models currently in production, so that means out-of-production examples like the Tesla Model X or Jaguar F-Pace don't qualify, despite their inability to hold value well.