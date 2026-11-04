3 Drawbacks Of Using Tank Water Heaters

Right off the bat, you would have noticed that tank water heaters aren't quoted to last as long. There are several reasons why this is the case, but mostly it has to do with the natural wear and tear of using tank-based systems. Over time, they can fall prey to corrosion and general wear, but also sediment can build up inside, which is one big reason why they need regular cleanings. All of those elements can put added stress on the hardware, ultimately, lowering the lifespan.

But it also means that, though you might save money upfront buying a cheaper tank-based heater, you will have to replace it sooner than if you went with a tankless model. That could cost you more in the long run.

When you're ready to install a heater, whether that's right now or in your future, you will have to consider the lifespan of your chosen system. If you go with a conventional tank, be prepared for its eventual failure. Just make sure you keep up with regular maintenance to prolong its life as much as possible.