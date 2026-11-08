Why Members Should Download The Costco App Before Their Next Visit

Again, the Costco app already offers digital counterparts of physical membership materials, like membership cards and Member Savings coupon books. In some ways, these are upgrades to the physical versions. For example, the digital Member Savings coupon book often reaches a member's app before the physical one reaches their mailbox. Often, users can also use this feature of the app to add items to digital shopping lists.

What you might not know is you can also open the app to check the inventory of your local brick-and-mortar Costco store. While Costco concedes that this feature of the app can't guarantee 100 percent accuracy all the time, it can help shoppers avoid making Costco runs, only to find out what they're looking for is out of stock. Similarly, the app lets users check the prices of many items before heading to a Costco location.

Some Costco members also use the brand's pharmacy. If you're such a customer, be aware that the Costco app allows for pharmacy management. For example, you can use the app to refill your prescription. It can even remind you when to take your medication.

Additional features of the Costco app allow users to make same-day delivery orders through the app instead of a third party, place customer bakery orders, and even book travel experiences through Costco Travel. At a Costco location, the app allows for easy access, contactless payments, and efficient shopping with digital lists.

Just remember, no retailer is perfect. Costco's app may improve the shopping experience, but using it won't magically transform every Costco item into a winner. Consider reviewing the items long-time members say never to buy from Costco to avoid making purchases you'll regret.