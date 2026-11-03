Why Did BMW Switch From Twin To Single-Turbo Engines?

When BMW debuted its twin-turbocharged N54 inline-six engine in 2006, auto enthusiasts were excited to see forced induction return to the Beemer paddock. Over the next decade, this engine would go on to power more than a dozen distinct models across multiple lines. But why did BMW switch from twin to single turbos? The answer lies in the efficiency of single twin-scroll turbocharger setups.

While pairing two small turbos together provided snappy throttle response and, importantly, linear power delivery, the twin-turbo layout was not without engineering faults. It meant a doubling of the oil and coolant lines, raised manufacturing costs, increased front-end weight, and led to excessive heat under the hood. A single twin-scroll turbocharger, however, had superior heat management, and could mimic the low-end responsiveness of two turbos without their mechanical drawbacks.

BMW introduced the switch to a single twin-scroll housing with the N55 engine in 2009, replacing its parallel twin-turbo setups. This configuration fed separate exhaust channels into a single turbine. By isolating exhaust pulses from alternating cylinders, BMW eliminated pulse interference, which helps reduce lag by letting the turbo spool up almost instantly.

The N55 produced 300 lb-ft of torque at 1,200 RPM — 200 revs earlier than its predecessor — while reducing fuel consumption by approximately 15%. As BMW moved away from the heavy engines and high-displacement motors of historical BMW cars with V8 powerplants, this single-turbo breakthrough laid the foundation for virtually all modern inline-six Beemer engines made today.