The New Apple TV 4K Makes Ethernet Standard (And It's About Time)

If you've never used an Apple TV device, then you may not know that it can actually handle certain tasks better than your smart TV. But the new fourth-generation Apple TV 4K is taking things a step further with standard Ethernet connectivity. This is a big deal, as the previous version required buyers to spend an additional $50 for the Ethernet feature.

Ethernet capability has been absent from the Apple TV base model since 2022, when the third-generation version no longer featured it. Getting Ethernet and Thread support at the time meant choosing the company's more expensive 128GB model. Before that, both the 32GB and 64GB versions of the second-generation Apple TV 4K included Ethernet connectivity. The new fourth-generation Apple TV 4K not only includes standard Ethernet capability but also supports Thread and can function as a smart home hub.

In addition to Ethernet and Thread, the new fourth-generation Apple TV 4K also has Wi-Fi 7 capability. This is a step above the previous model's Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which means Apple chose to skip past Wi-Fi 6E. Additionally, the new Apple TV 4K costs $299, which is $100 more than the previous generation's entry-level model. The price of that model had actually increased in June 2026.