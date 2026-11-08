Why Your Mini Split Is Leaking Water (And A Few Fixes To Try)

Mini splits are great for efficient, ductless, room-by-room cooling. The systems comprises two units, one installed indoors and another outdoors, connected by a set of refrigerant lines, power cables, and a drain pipe. However, they're not perfect, and a common issue with mini splits is water leakage. You might notice water leaking from the indoor unit on more humid days.

The most common reason your mini split is leaking water is a blocked or damaged drain pipe. This is the part responsible for draining moisture that condenses around the cooling coil and collects in the drain pan. The drain pipe extends from the indoor unit to a suitable drainage point, usually outdoors. So, if it's clogged with debris, dust, or algae, or it's damaged, water can start leaking from the indoor unit of your mini split. Even a major bend or kink in the drain pipe can impact the flow, and cause water to back up and leak through the unit.

Improper installation is another possible cause. For example, if the indoor unit is not level but tilted to one side or to the front, the water collected in the drain pan may not flow properly into the drain pipe, and start dripping from the unit. Additionally, dirty air filters can restrict the flow of air, causing the area around the cooling coil to freeze. When this ice starts to melt, the excess water may leak through the indoor unit. Low refrigerant levels can cause ice buildup, too. Keep in mind that you could also be dealing with a refrigerant leak. Common signs include a hissing noise and reduced cooling performance. If that's the case, consult a professional immediately.