3 Common Problems With Daikin Mini Split HVAC Systems

Historic homes constructed before the invention of modern conveniences like air conditioning still possess unique charm and timeless benefits. They often offer solid build quality that has held up for decades or even centuries, ornate details and architecture rarely found in modern homes, and a sense of history that new construction lacks. Depending on where you live, however, they can also be very warm in the summer.

It's often extremely difficult to add air conditioning to older homes because they don't have ductwork in place. Sometimes there's not enough space to add ductwork, and it can also compromise the preservation of historic buildings. Instead, HVAC experts often recommend using ductless mini-split HVAC systems. These systems can heat and cool individual rooms or zones using an outdoor compressor that is connected to indoor units. These units are typically mounted on a wall or ceiling, and they don't require ductwork. They can be expensive, but are often more efficient than traditional HVAC systems. They also avoid the headaches that come with window units, which have to be installed annually in every room you want to cool.

Daikin provides a wide range of mini-split systems, including single-zone and multi-zone options. Whether you already own a Daikin system or are simply researching options for your home, it's important to understand both the positives and negatives. Here are three common problems that sometimes plague Daikin mini-split systems.