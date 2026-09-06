How Much Does A Daikin Mini Split System Cost & What Kind Of Warranty Does It Have?
For most homeowners, finding ways to keep their space cool in the summer and warm in the winter is an ongoing battle. The task is considerably easier, of course, if that space is already equipped with a whole home HVAC unit. There are other ways to control the climate in your home if a pricey HVAC conversion just isn't an option. For many in that category, a mini split system can be preferable to other options like a window unit.
That's partly because, unlike window units, mini splits are typically designed to deliver heat to homes, too. Unlike an HVAC unit, they don't usually require ductwork to function either. If you're shopping for a mini split system, Daikin is a name you're sure to come across, as the publicly listed company has become a staple of the world's heating and cooling market. The brand's mini split systems do, however, occupy the premium corner of the market, so you'll likely be paying a relatively high price if you choose one.
The numbers can fluctuate based on your needs, but according to Boldr, a single zone Daikin mini split system could run you between $3,000 and $5,000. That number includes installation, though the cost of the individual unit could be as little as $1,200. The cost could be far more for a multi-zone mini split system, with Boldr estimating up to $23,000 for a 4-to-5 zone whole home installation.
What is Daikin's warranty coverage on mini split systems?
That price tag may be hard to swallow for some, particularly in contrast to some more eco-friendly cooling options. Apart from cost, there are other issues to consider when it comes to installing mini split systems from Daikin or any other brand as well. The biggest is that the in-room units are extremely visible and can drastically alter a space's design aesthetics. The good news is that mini splits are generally energy efficient and reliable, assuming you take proper care of them.
It may also pay dividends to shop in the high-end corner of the market where Daikin operates, as their design and materials can increase a device's durability. Warranty coverage on those devices tends to be a little better too. That is very much the case with mini splits from Daikin, which receive either the brand's 10-year or 12-year limited parts warranty, depending on the make and model.
It should go without saying that a decade or more of warranty coverage could go a long way in easing the pain of the cost of a new Daikin mini split system. There are a couple catches regarding the warranty, of course, with Daikin requiring that you register your device for coverage within 60 days of installation. The coverage may also vary based on where you live and how you bought your unit. Just like any warranty coverage, there are plenty of other caveats and fine-print type conditions to consider in the Daikin policy, so you'll want to do some reading before you pony up to install one in your home.