How Much Does A Daikin Mini Split System Cost & What Kind Of Warranty Does It Have?

For most homeowners, finding ways to keep their space cool in the summer and warm in the winter is an ongoing battle. The task is considerably easier, of course, if that space is already equipped with a whole home HVAC unit. There are other ways to control the climate in your home if a pricey HVAC conversion just isn't an option. For many in that category, a mini split system can be preferable to other options like a window unit.

That's partly because, unlike window units, mini splits are typically designed to deliver heat to homes, too. Unlike an HVAC unit, they don't usually require ductwork to function either. If you're shopping for a mini split system, Daikin is a name you're sure to come across, as the publicly listed company has become a staple of the world's heating and cooling market. The brand's mini split systems do, however, occupy the premium corner of the market, so you'll likely be paying a relatively high price if you choose one.

The numbers can fluctuate based on your needs, but according to Boldr, a single zone Daikin mini split system could run you between $3,000 and $5,000. That number includes installation, though the cost of the individual unit could be as little as $1,200. The cost could be far more for a multi-zone mini split system, with Boldr estimating up to $23,000 for a 4-to-5 zone whole home installation.