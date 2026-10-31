America's Oldest Floating Warship Enters A New Era In Boston

Long before ships were made out of metal and composites, the USS Constitution earned the name "Old Ironsides." The frigate entered into active service for the newly formed United States Navy in 1797 as one of six authorized by the Naval Act of 1794. Surprisingly, it's still afloat. Not only that, but the USS Constitution is still on the Naval Registry, making it the U.S.' oldest commissioned warship.

While the USS Constitution primarily operates as a floating museum ship, it's still a commissioned warship. This was made evident recently when, on October 22, 2026, the USS Constitution hosted a change of command ceremony, where Cmdr. Crystal L. Schaefer passed command of the ship to Cmdr. Jon-Andrew D. Anderson. The ceremony was a bit different from those that occur on other Navy vessels.

Instead of wearing a modern dress uniform, it's customary for the sailors who serve aboard the USS Constitution to don the same threads worn aboard the ship nearly 230 years ago. The command position is a two-year assignment that affords valuable personnel the opportunity to experience what sailors undertook to keep the USS Constitution afloat during the Golden Age of Sail. The warship, which is still capable of sailing, will continue operating under the command of Cmdr. Anderson as the historic vessel's 79th commander.