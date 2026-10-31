America's Oldest Floating Warship Enters A New Era In Boston
Long before ships were made out of metal and composites, the USS Constitution earned the name "Old Ironsides." The frigate entered into active service for the newly formed United States Navy in 1797 as one of six authorized by the Naval Act of 1794. Surprisingly, it's still afloat. Not only that, but the USS Constitution is still on the Naval Registry, making it the U.S.' oldest commissioned warship.
While the USS Constitution primarily operates as a floating museum ship, it's still a commissioned warship. This was made evident recently when, on October 22, 2026, the USS Constitution hosted a change of command ceremony, where Cmdr. Crystal L. Schaefer passed command of the ship to Cmdr. Jon-Andrew D. Anderson. The ceremony was a bit different from those that occur on other Navy vessels.
Instead of wearing a modern dress uniform, it's customary for the sailors who serve aboard the USS Constitution to don the same threads worn aboard the ship nearly 230 years ago. The command position is a two-year assignment that affords valuable personnel the opportunity to experience what sailors undertook to keep the USS Constitution afloat during the Golden Age of Sail. The warship, which is still capable of sailing, will continue operating under the command of Cmdr. Anderson as the historic vessel's 79th commander.
The passing of the torch
The U.S. Navy is steeped in naval tradition dating back centuries, and that was never more apparent than during the change of command ceremony held in October 2026. The podium may have had some microphones installed, and there were plenty of cameras onboard to document the momentous occasion, but at its core, the change of command honored the 18th- and 19th-century traditions carried out by the sailors who crewed the USS Constitution when it first set sail.
During the event, Cmdr. Schaefer said the following to her crew in a statement: "Your continued support, enthusiasm, and pride in America's Ship of State have made this tour especially meaningful, and have helped to preserve and promote the legacy of Old Ironsides for future generations. It has truly been an honor to serve alongside a community that embraces the ship as its own." Serving aboard one of the oldest active military ships in the world is an honor that few sailors have the opportunity to receive, and it comes with some perks.
Namely, they receive a special clothing allowance of an additional $280.92, which makes it possible for them to maintain their uniforms. This includes bicorn hats, broad-fall trousers, period-specific vests and boots, and dress jackets featuring gold lace or epaulets. Wearing the same uniforms used by their predecessors not only keeps tradition alive, but it also looks incredible. Visitors who tour the USS Constitution are led through the impressive frigate by active-duty Navy personnel, adding to the ambiance with their professionalism and honorable service.