230-Year-Old US Navy Warship Sails Again For A Historic Celebration

The U.S.S. Constitution first sailed on October 21st, 1797. It is still in service today and a currently commissioned vessel with the United States Navy. That makes it, according to the U.S. Navy, the oldest currently serving warship on Earth.

Notably, the Constitution, nicknamed "Old Ironsides," served during the War of 1812 and was one of the six original ships commissioned by then President George Washington to serve as the basis for the newly created U.S. Navy.

This past week, the ship took a stroll around its home port in Boston in commemoration of the Battle of Bunker Hill, which took place on June 17th, 1775. As the Constitution is an actively serving U.S. naval vessel, it's maintained and ready to sail at a moment's notice, like any other Navy ship or boat.

During the 18th and 19th century, the Constitution had a complement of 450 sailors and marines to sail and fight. In the 21st century, it has a crew of at least three officers and 85 enlisted sailors. Its current Commander is Crystal L. Schaefer who has the privilege of being the 78th Commander of the ship.