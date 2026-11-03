5 Tractor Supply Finds That Can Upgrade Your Garage Lighting

If you've got a personal workshop running in your garage, you may find yourself with an abundance of dark, cramped spots where even the illumination of an overhead light can't quite reach. If you have any small spots that need some dedicated lighting in a compact package, that'd be a job for a Panther Vision Adhesive Button Lamp, available in a six-pack at Tractor Supply Co. for $10.29.

These little lights consist of a bright LED with a single power switch backed by an adhesive disc, which you can use to stick them on just about any solid, flat surface. Once they're attached, just flip the switch, and you get a healthy 13 lumens of concentrated illumination. Their small size makes them optimal for lighting up cramped corners of the garage, as well as narrow storage spots like cabinets, drawers, and toolboxes.

You can also stick them selectively on surfaces like the hood of your car if you need a temporary work light. Each lamp comes with batteries included, with each one rated for about 17 hours of continuous usage before they need to be replaced. They're also waterproof and shockproof, so no need to worry if your garage is a bit damp.