Can Fall Leaves Cause Car Damage?

Some might argue that few seasons hit with quite the impact that fall does. Tree leaves changing colors is a big part of this season's appeal, with the spectacle inspiring many to drive off into the countryside to enjoy nature's kaleidoscopic tapestry. Spectacle aside, those leaves will eventually become a nuisance as they cover backyards and roadways. When those leaves do fall, it's generally a good idea to remove them as they can damage your car in a couple of ways.

For one, slippery fallen wet leaves contribute to automobile accidents on a regular basis throughout the fall. Apart from that, those leaves contain acidic tree saps that can damage paints and finishes if left to linger too long. They can be even more dangerous if they get lodged in drain holes or air intakes, potentially allowing moisture to back up into the vehicle's interior and cause water or electrical damage. This could even negatively affect your engine's performance and fuel efficiency. There is a simple fix to avoid those potential pitfalls, of course, which is to remove leafy buildups before they settle and wreak havoc on your vehicle.