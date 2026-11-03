Can Fall Leaves Cause Car Damage?
Some might argue that few seasons hit with quite the impact that fall does. Tree leaves changing colors is a big part of this season's appeal, with the spectacle inspiring many to drive off into the countryside to enjoy nature's kaleidoscopic tapestry. Spectacle aside, those leaves will eventually become a nuisance as they cover backyards and roadways. When those leaves do fall, it's generally a good idea to remove them as they can damage your car in a couple of ways.
For one, slippery fallen wet leaves contribute to automobile accidents on a regular basis throughout the fall. Apart from that, those leaves contain acidic tree saps that can damage paints and finishes if left to linger too long. They can be even more dangerous if they get lodged in drain holes or air intakes, potentially allowing moisture to back up into the vehicle's interior and cause water or electrical damage. This could even negatively affect your engine's performance and fuel efficiency. There is a simple fix to avoid those potential pitfalls, of course, which is to remove leafy buildups before they settle and wreak havoc on your vehicle.
How to rid your car of fallen leaves
Some outlets recommend that you remove the leaves that settle on your windshield and hood by hand. Going about it that way should largely prevent the leaves from becoming lodged into intakes during removal, which can easily happen if you're using a brush or a leaf blower. For the record, a good leaf blower is a perfectly acceptable way to remove leaves from your hood, roof, and windshield, provided that you are operating the blower on a low air flow setting. You should also take into account that a blower may not do the job as well as you want if you're working with wet leaves.
In that instance, removing the leaves by hand may be your best bet, as tedious as that job could be. In doing so, be sure to lift the hood and ensure there are no leaves settled on the engine. While you're there, check the engine and cabin air filter, which can easily be blocked by leaves and debris. If you're not sure how to check and clean those filters yourself, seek out an automotive professional for assistance. And just as an FYI: Those filters should also be replaced regularly, just to stay on the safe side.